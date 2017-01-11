EARLY MUSIC CONCERT IN PHIPPSBURG CELEBRATES THE NEW YEAR

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane, Parker Head Road, Phippsburg, MAINE For more information: 207-389-1770; phippsburgucc.org

The choral ensemble VoXX: Voice Of Twenty will perform “Music for the New Year,” a wide-ranging program of music to celebrate the turning of the year, at Phippsburg Congregational Church on Sunday, January 22 at 2:00 p.m. The program features music that spans the centuries and ranges from serene to upbeat, sacred to secular.

The theme of the winter program, “O Great Mystery,” revolves around the Missa O Magnum Mysterium by Tomás Luis de Victoria (1592), which the group will sing in its entirety. Also featured will be unaccompanied works from the mid-fifteenth to the twenty-first century, chosen to explore the mysteries of the season and bring light to the turning of the year. A highlight will be the world premiere of Laudate Dominum, an uplifting carol composed in 2015 by the group’s Music Director, John Mehrmann. The program will also include pieces by Herbert Howells, Anton Bruckner, J.S. Bach, Vaughan Williams, and Anonymous.

Now in its second decade, VoXX has sung up and down the Maine coast, and generally performs two scheduled concert sets per year, in January and mid-summer. The highly regarded ensemble of twenty performers based in midcoast Maine likes the challenges of unusual vocal music, yet more familiar works by such renowned composers as Britten, Dufay, Holst, and Josquin are also central to the repertoire. VoXX mainly performs a cappella, but appropriate instrumentation (recorders, percussion, strings) is occasionally added.

The group has built a strong following and has performed at Merrill Auditorium, Camden Opera House, Rockport Opera House and at many other Maine venues. The group recently released its first CD, VoXX: Voice of Twenty: “Favorites Old and New.”

The concert will be performed at the historic 1802 Phippsburg Congregational Church.

The Phippsburg Congregational Church is located at 10 Church Lane (at Parker Head Rd.) in Phippsburg. Admission is $15 at the door. Refreshments will be served. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. For more information call 389-1770.

