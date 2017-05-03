Eagle Hill to host Mother’s Day Eve concert

Saturday, May 13, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Hill Institute, 59 Eagle Hill Road (off Dyer Bay Road), Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-1219 ; eaglehill.us/concerts
Spring is finally here in Maine and the public is invited to express gratitude to mothers with an evening of inspiring music for violin, viola and piano on Mother’s Day Eve.
Eagle Hill Institute in Steuben is presenting a the concert, followed by an optional dinner, Saturday, May 13.
The concert audience will be treated to a program of old old French dances written by Marin Marais, Darius Milhaud’s Quatre Visages for Viola and Piano, Telemann’s Concerto for Two Violas, as well as Sonata in G Minor by Eccles (viola/piano) and Beethoven’s Spring Sonata (violin/piano).
Performers include Laura Gallucci on viola, Sascha Zaburdaeva Lorimer on violin and Gary Magby on piano.
Gallucci is principal viola of the Bangor Symphony, and her solo work has been described by the Bangor Daily News over the years as “haunting, evocative, played with finesse, and lovely.”
She freelances with a variety of top level groups in Maine. She is also co-founder of the hard folk band, St. Huckleberry, in which she has played electric viola, violin, fiddle, bass and piano. She teaches at RDL Strings in Bangor.
Magby, who was born in Presque Isle, completed his musical studies at the Boston and New England Conservatories. He has been involved with Wolf Trap Opera, Opera Company of Boston, St. Louis Opera and the Washington Opera and is the founder of a private vocal studio in New York.
He directed the Young Artists Program for the Chautauqua Opera and the Miami Opera Association. He served as resident voice teacher for the Opéra National de Lyon and maintained a private studio in Paris. Later, he directed the opera department of the Haute Ecole de Musique de Lausanne, where he served professor of singing and chairman of the voice department.
He has given master classes for the Staats Oper Graz and recently at the University Yonsei in Seoul as well as the HEMU/Lausanne. His students are presently singing in all of the world’s major opera houses including Met, San Francisco, Paris, Deutsche Oper Berlin and Wiener Staatsoper, among others.
Lorimer has become a prominent performer and conductor in Maine. She conducts the Bangor Symphony Youth Orchestras, sits first violin in the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and holds the concertmaster position in the Colby College Symphony. She regularly performs chamber music and is a veteran teacher of violin/viola at RDL Strings in Bangor.
The Russian-born Lorimer earned her first bachelor’s degree in violin performance, teaching, and orchestral playing from one of Russia’s most prestigious music schools, the Gnesin’s College of Music in Moscow. Following her heart, she continued her music adventures in New York where she studied under Masao Kawasaki and Itzhak Perlman.
After getting a second bachelor’s degree in violin performance she moved to Maine to finish her graduate studies with Anatole Wieck. She immediately applied her passion to music here in Maine, co-founding the MSYM summer string program at the University of Maine with Dr. Wieck. Finding mentorship and support, she conducts the MSYM string orchestra and works energetically to assure that music plays a vital role in securing a peaceful and bright future for our children.
Concert evenings begin at 4:30 p.m. with a reception by the fireplace in the Commons Building. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. with dinner starting afterward.
Concert tickets are $17 at the door, $15 with 24-hour advance reservation, and $13 for those also staying for dinner.
Dinners are by reservation. Tickets are $35 and include salad, bread, entrée, dessert and coffee or tea, with wine and beer optional.
For reservations, call 207-546-1219 or email joerg@eaglehill.us. Additional information is available at eaglehill.us/concerts.
