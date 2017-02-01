EAC’s Open Mic is Back—with Chocolate Fountain and a LOVE: Lost and Found Theme!

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

Eastport Arts Center is excited to announce that winter Open Mic nights will resume on Saturday, February 11, from 6-8 pm. Due to the event’s proximity to Valentine’s Day, it will have a ‘LOVE: Lost and Found’ theme. The February Open Mic has been generously sponsored by Eastport’s R&M IGA. Owner Merilyn Mills commented, “I love my town. And I think the arts center is an integral part of the town.” Referring to her sons, Henry and George Mills, who’ve frequently participated in the event as members of the Shead High School Pop Band, she said, “My boys love to perform on Open Mic nights, and I find the event very entertaining. Open Mic nights give everyone something to do, and break cabin fever!” Mills, a 4th generation Eastport business owner, reminisced about her great grandparents’ downtown store, Conti’s Fruits and Nuts. More information about R&M IGA, including recipes and coupons, may be found at http://www.randmiga.com.

Spectators and performers of all ages are invited to join in for the event, which is held downstairs at EAC. Entertainers of all types are welcome to take the stage: musicians, poets/readers, dancers, magicians, jugglers, balloon-artists, etc.!

The maximum time slot is 15 minutes, but shorter acts are also acceptable. The format is acoustic, though an electrified act is welcome if the group brings their own gear. EAC will offer a bare bones microphone and amplifier.

Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted, and hot beverages and snacks will be available. In keeping with the ‘sweets to the sweet’ time of year, at the refreshment table we’ll feature a chocolate fountain loaned by David Oja. We’ll have the chocolate flowing and some dippers on hand, but more would certainly be welcome. Chocolate supplies for the fountain are being donated by Tradewinds Shop ‘n Save of Calais.

Please call or email ahead if you have questions about your act. Second Saturday Open Mics will be also be offered in March and April. For more information about the event and Eastport Arts Center programming please visit http://www.eastportartscenter.org, email alison@eastportartscenter.org, or call (207) 853-4650. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and is handicapped-accessible.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →