EAC’s Follies Lovingly Poke Fun at “People From Away”

Monday, July 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org
The 13th Annual Moose Island Follies, EAC’s spectacular fundraiser, will be held at 4 pm and 7:30 pm on Monday, July 3. The action-packed variety show will include music, theater, comedy, magic and more; this year’s theme is a crash course in Downeast culture (which we pronounce as ‘kull-cha,’ dea’h) being given to a person “from away.” Special champagne tickets are available which get the viewer a front row seat, a free chance at the raffle prize, a glass of bubbly beverage and tasty hors d’oeuvres served at their seat while they enjoy live pre-show music. The follies are produced and directed by Chris Grannis, and are written collaboratively by a team of EAC and Eastport community members. Proceeds support EAC’s year-round programming for all ages. Champagne seats are $30; reserved seats are $20; general admission is $15 and attendees 17 and under are admitted for $5. Tickets are available for purchase via the events calendar on our website or at the EAC box office one half hour before each show. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
