EAC’s Festival of Trees a Holiday Treat

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Eastport Arts Center’s 7th Annual Festival of Trees, a silent auction of lovingly decorated table-top trees which benefits the center’s programming, will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-5:30 pm. While strolling amidst the twinkly lights and bidding on favorites, attendees will enjoy delicious refreshments passed by young volunteers. Music will be provided by ’Strings and Things,’ a group comprised of talented parents and their children: Brian, Roy, Siobhan and Sue Duffy; Stephanie Allard, Riley, Scott and Wren Fraser; Robert Sánchez and Cora and Ellis Zipperer-Sánchez. Santa will officiate the auction.

This year’s trees have been conceived by a range of veteran and newfound decorators, and include offerings from the following individuals and groups: Catherine Lee, Cathy Moraz, Kathy Lewis, Helen Earley, James Mitchell, Sarah and Katie Knight, Susan Weaver and Kris Smith, Alberta Hunter, Drew Proctor

Ann Cannizzaro, Bonnie Stewart, David Oja, Melissa Newcomb and family, the ‘Little Water Street Gang,’ Diane Parsloe for Moose Island Bakery, Dastardly Dick’s, French Club, Peavey Library, S.L.Wadsworth & Son/Pirate Festival Committee, Realty of Maine and Kendall Farm Cottages. Also, from under the EAC umbrella, there will be trees from Quoddy Voices, ArtsBloom, Eastport Strings, and Concert Series/Development Committee.

Catherine Lee, a decorator who has participated in several of the annual festivals, comments, “I love watching the bidders keep returning to their favorites to see if they’ve been outbid. This is a wonderful community event for a very worthy cause.” Catherine is at work this year on a decorated cedar titled Snow Falling on Cedars. Another decorator, Melissa Newcomb, noted, “For me, doing the Quoddy voices tree has been a lot of fun; we brainstorm and then have this little gathering of creating the decorations and bringing it all together. The one that I have done with my mum has been special too—she comes to visit from Canada and we get to spend time putting it all together, which is worth the whole event to me. This year we are excited to make our themed decorations with the boys, allowing them to be a part of the event also.” Yet another decorator, six-year-old James Mitchell, son of Jaime Mitchell, who made a Minion-themed tree last year, remarked that the trees at the event are “really cool and beautiful,” and is excited to participate again this year.

Please join us for this holiday highlight. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and is handicapped-accessible. For more information, please email info@eastportartscenter.org, call (207) 853-4650, or visit www.eastportartscenter.org.

