EAC to Offer Card-Making Party

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

Whether in preparation for Valentine’s Day communications, for pen-pals and friends far and near, or to just learn some cool and mailable art-making techniques, all are invited for a Card-Making Party on Sunday, February 5 from noon-2 pm at Eastport Arts Center. A talented trio of instructors, Kristin McKinlay, Dawn Loper and Sara Myrick, will each present a separate technique. To participate, please preregister by emailing Alison Brennan at alison@eastportartscenter.org, and read on to find out about the techniques being offered.

McKinlay will offer printmaking opportunities using a portable press, letterpress and other printing materials. Loper’s project will be illuminated letter cards with matching origami envelopes and faux-gilding. Myrick will present a mixed-media card table with an emphasis on window cards and embossed elements. She will present a few examples of each, mixing the elements to create different looks.

McKinlay is the Director of Exhibitions and StudioWorks Residency Coordinator for the Tides Institute & Museum of Art, and has more than 15 years of experience working in schools, with private students and in workshop settings. Loper is art instructor for the Calais schools and enjoys the ever-changing art form of creating, planning and executing art activities for children. Myrick teaches art in the Eastport, Edmunds and Perry schools, and has an online business, Coastal Whims.

Many materials will be provided, but attendees should feel free to bring favorite art-making supplies to use or share. Participants are also encouraged to bring pot-luck snack items. Event fee is by $5-10 sliding scale (pay what you wish) donation. Blank cards and envelopes will be available for participants’ use, or bring your own.

