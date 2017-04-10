EAC to Offer Africa-Themed Arts Camp for School Break Week

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, April 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine
For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org
An April Vacation Arts Camp will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 18-20, from 10 am-noon, at Eastport Arts Center (EAC). The camp’s theme is ‘Celebrating Life in Africa’ and instructors Susan Coopersmith and Alison Brennan will lead an exciting array of activities, including learning to sing in Swahili, mask-making, African drumming and drum-making, shadow puppet-craft and acting out stories with the puppets, and learning about African animals. In addition, special guests Alice St. Clair and Naphtali Fields will visit the camp with music and theater activities.
Coopersmith lived and worked for 13 years in Africa, and returned to the states in 2013. Her work in Africa included helping young women in Nairobi, Kenya who were facing the challenges of single motherhood, substance addiction, and gang affiliations; teaching English; and assisting in an orphan and vulnerable children’s project serving more than 100 children whose parents had died from HIV/AIDS complications. Since returning home, Susan has shared her African experiences in schools, colleges, and other community settings. Currently, she is working as EAC’s Development Coordinator and is writing a book about her years in Africa.
Brennan taught music in the Calais school department for 38 years, and is now EAC’s Education and Outreach Coordinator. She has been creating exciting programming and workshops for all ages since joining the EAC in 2014, notably the April Vacation and Summer Arts Camps, the KinderArts program, the annual High School Jazz Night and recent High School One Act Review.
Fields is the eldest sister to five brothers, and has a dual background in theater and commercial fishing. She is director of EAC’s Children’s Theater Workshop.
St. Clair is co-founder and artistic director of Eastport Strings and a member of the Passamaquoddy Bay Symphony Orchestra. She also works with private pupils in her Eastport teaching studio.
The camp is offered for $10/person, and is intended for children ages 6-12. Space is limited; please reregister early to reserve your space by emailing Alison at alison@eastportartscenter.org or calling (207) 454-8822. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.
