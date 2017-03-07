EAC to Host High School One-Act Review as Prep for Regional Competition

Thursday, March 9, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

As part of their preparation for the Eastern Regional of the Maine Drama Festival competition at Mount Desert Island High School on March 11, the Shead High School and Washington Academy drama clubs will present one act plays at Eastport Arts Center on Thursday, March 9 at 6 pm.

Shead’s group, directed by Caryn Vinson, will present Scott Haan’s “Superhero Sanitarium,” starring Sarah Bartlett, Audrey Bradbury, Carol Francis Jr., Sean Maher, Kaylie Robertson and Halle Sullivan; and with crew members Mary Bartlett, Colby Jamieson, Cassidy Lawrence, Roxanna McGregor and Dalton Theriault (more students may join in on the backstage end of things). “Our show is a nod to the great superheroes of the comic books, and how much fun—or maybe just a little too much fun—those superheroes create for their readers,” said Vinson, who commented about her work with the students, “I am constantly reminded of the wonder and energy of the teenager and their spirit. I am humbled by them every day and at every rehearsal. I am also constantly reminded of the hard work of the community that supports each one of these students on and off the stage.”

Washington Academy’s group, directed by James Ausprey, will present “That’s Not How I Remember It” by Don Zolidis, and starring Sage Bagley, Ryan Conley, Rosemary Corkins, Maggie Hood, Spencer King, Rachel Maker, Rowan Michaud, Lili Morgan, Violet Morgan-Vigil, Devyn Seeley, Ian Squire, Kate Somes, Amber Sprague, Karli Williams and Jude Zanoni; and with crew members Cathy Johnson and Ayden Lamoureux. Ausprey, by training a science teacher, has been directing for more than 10 years, and said, “I like to make the drama experience as collaborative as possible. When staging a production, I often incorporate suggestions from the cast or crew.” The group’s production for this year is a gender-based comedy in which a couple reminisce to their son about their own high school days in the 1980s. “It’ll be a hoot!,” says Ausprey. “As for the competition, of course it is nice to win, but I think the growth process of students putting on a play is most important.”

The EAC performance will be by $5 suggested donation, and proceeds will benefit the schools. In addition to the EAC show with both school’s plays, each school will also offer an additional chance for community members to see their play: Shead’s show will be on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 pm; a $5 admission will be collected; WA’s show will be on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 pm in the WA café. Other 2017 competitors in the Eastern section of the Drama Festival include Deer Isle-Stonington High School, Hampden Academy, Mount Desert Island High School, Sumner Memorial High School, Belfast Area High School and Bangor High School.

The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and http://www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →