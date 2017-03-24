EAC Open Mic Series Will Continue on April 8

Rachael Brown, age 9, was the youngest performer at Eastport Arts Center’s Open Mic, held March 11. The next Open Mic will be offered April 8.
Robin Farrin, Coastal Maine Photography.
By Lauren Koss
Posted March 24, 2017, at 10:07 a.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine

For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

Eastport Arts Center’s Open Mic series, which has been host to an exciting array of performers of all kinds, will continue on Saturday, April 8, from 6-8 pm, with thanks to April sponsor, The First National. “The First National loves sponsoring things at the Eastport Arts Center,” said Eastport Branch Manager Tari Camick. “The center does so many different things for the community.”

Spectators and performers of all ages are invited to join in for the event, which is held downstairs at EAC. Entertainers of all types are welcome to take the stage: musicians, poets/readers, dancers, magicians, jugglers, comedians, balloon-artists, etc.! The maximum time slot is 15 minutes, but shorter acts are also acceptable. The format is acoustic, though an electrified act is welcome if the group brings their own gear. EAC will offer a bare bones microphone and amplifier.

Admission is free, with donations gratefully accepted, and hot beverages and snacks will be available. For more information about the event please visit www.eastportartscenter.org, email alison@eastportartscenter.org, or call (207) 853-4650. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and is handicapped-accessible.

