EAC Hosts Annual High School Jazz Night

Laura Lane performs with the Shead High School Jazz Combo.
Robin Farrin, Coastal Maine Photography
Laura Lane performs with the Shead High School Jazz Combo.
By Lauren Koss
Posted March 24, 2017, at 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine

For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

April is Jazz Appreciation Month and the Eastport Arts Center will be celebrating with a concert featuring talented high school jazz ensembles on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 pm. Performers will include Shead High School Jazz Combo, directed by Robert Sanchez, and the Washington Academy Jazz Band, directed by Turner Kelsey. Participants from Shead will include: Audrey Bradbury, vocals; Elijah Brice, keyboard; Laura Lane, guitar; Luke Lane, drums; Cece McCoy, vocals; George Mills, upright bass; and Henry Mills, guitar. Players from Washington Academy will include: Taylor Bridges, flute/vocals; Zane Chao, drums; Thomas Davidson, trumpet; Joanna Fitzpatrick, vocals; Noah Huang, violin; Spencer King, bass; Richard Lyons, alto saxophone; Matthew Willey, trombone; and Director Turner Kelsey on guitar.

Admission is by suggested donation of $5; students will be admitted free. Proceeds from the concert will go towards jazz programs at the two schools. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

