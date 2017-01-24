EAC Features Traditional Passamaquoddy Winter Storytelling

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org

The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 pm at Eastport Arts Center, will present Fredda Paul, a Passamaquoddy elder from Pleasant Point, sharing cultural stories on February 5. “Telling stories is a tradition that is very strong in our culture, especially in winter time,” said Paul. “Nobody had TVs. People would gather in each others’ homes in the hours before sunrise or after sunset, to tell stories.” A group of readers will present the stories, with Paul adding comments and answering questions.

Leslie Wood began to write down the stories (with Paul’s permission) in order that they not be lost to future generations. The stories include those from his grandmother, the first storyteller he knew; from his own experiences in Indian Residential School and other life experiences. The stories have been coming together in written form since he met Leslie in 2002.

Sunday Afternoons at the EAC programs are held downstairs at the EAC. Hot drinks and refreshments are offered; donations are gratefully accepted. The series will run through April 23, skipping Easter Sunday. A full listing of the 2017 programs is viewable here: http://eastportartscenter.org/constituent-groups/the-concert-series/. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

