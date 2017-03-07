EAC features Portland-based Indie-Pop Act, Builder of the House

Saturday, March 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Eastport Arts Center, 36 Washington Street, Eastport, Maine For more information: 207-853-4650; eastportartscenter.org/event/concert-builder-of-the-house/

With their signature mix of folk- and globally-inspired musical elements, Builder of the House strives to provide listeners with a respite from the stark digital world with their particular brand of warm and all-embracing indie-pop. Eastport Arts Center is excited to present the group on Saturday, March 18 at 7 pm. Lead guitarist, vocalist and band founder Rob Cimitile and diverse percussionist Elliot Heeschen, who usually work as a duo, will be joined by Chris Gilman on electric guitar for the show.

The group was founded in 2012 in Portland, due to a chance meeting of Cimitile and Heeschen, who’d joined a Zimbabwean marimba band. The world music flavors that initially brought them together have ended up being a strong part of the resulting collaboration. Growing momentum for the group has included slots opening for Pearl and the Beard and Dylan Leblanc, and features on Reverbnation, SoundCloud(er) and CD Baby’s DIY Musician blog. The band has also gained attention for the music videos which Cimitile creates, receiving favorable writeups in Paste Magazine, Consequence of Sound, and We All Want Someone to Shout For, plus several nominations and first place honors for Best Music Video at MOVE Music Festival and Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema. The band’s first full-length album, “Ornaments,” is complemented by their newest music video, “Look at the Man,” which explores gender identity issues.

Asked whether the group had visited Downeast Maine before, Cimitile reported that his wife Nikki is from Beals Island, and that he’s visited for the Fourth of July and lobster boat races. “This is the farthest east we’ve ever performed and we’re very excited about that,” said Cimitile.

Tickets for the show are $10, and attendees 17 and under will be admitted free of charge. Tickets may be purchased starting half an hour prior to the show at the door, or at the EAC site. For more information and audio/video files, please check out the band at builderofthehouse.com. The Eastport Arts Center is at 36 Washington Street, Eastport, and at www.eastportartscenter.org, and is handicapped-accessible.

