EAAA Medicare 101 Class Mayo Hospital June 15

By Leslie Lizotte
Posted June 02, 2017, at 9:30 a.m.

Leslie Lizotte LSW, Community Service Specialist from the Eastern Area Agency on Aging, will be holding a Medicare 101 presentation in the Sebec Room at Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft on Thursday

​June​ 15th at 6:00PM. This presentation is specifically designed for those who will be newly eligible for Medicare: either people who are soon to be age 65 or those who are younger but disabled and who will be eligible for Medicare in the future. The presentation explains the coverage Medicare offers and also will explain other Medicare products such as Medicare D, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplemental insurances, and Medicare Savings Programs. Please park behind the hospital in their Dwelley Avenue parking lot, and enter the back of the building. Attendees must call in advance if planning to attend: 1-800-432-7812.

