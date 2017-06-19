E2Tech Summer 2017 Networking Reception

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Verrill Dana Courtyard, 1 Portland Square, Portland, Maine
For more information: e2tech.org/event-2556123
Join us outside for food, drinks, and networking with Maine’s business, government, and non-profit leaders. Stop by to meet with old friends and make new connections while kicking off the beautiful summer season here in Maine!
Please register for this event!
We will also be teaming up with the Maine International Trade Center (MITC) and the University of Maine in welcoming prominent African leaders through the Mandela Washington Fellowship program.
