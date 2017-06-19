E2Tech Summer 2017 Networking Reception

By Jeff Marks
Posted June 19, 2017, at 7:28 a.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Verrill Dana Courtyard, 1 Portland Square, Portland, Maine

For more information: e2tech.org/event-2556123

Join us outside for food, drinks, and networking with Maine’s business, government, and non-profit leaders. Stop by to meet with old friends and make new connections while kicking off the beautiful summer season here in Maine!

Please register for this event!

We will also be teaming up with the Maine International Trade Center (MITC) and the University of Maine in welcoming prominent African leaders through the Mandela Washington Fellowship program.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leaveMaine man says Bath Iron Works fired him because he coached kids while on medical leave
  2. Number of missing sailors found dead as US destroyer reaches portNumber of missing sailors found dead as US destroyer reaches port
  3. Inland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstormsInland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstorms
  4. Thousands of dead bait fish wash ashore in BrunswickThousands of dead bait fish wash ashore in Brunswick
  5. America’s new tobacco crisis: The rich stopped smoking, the poor didn’tAmerica’s new tobacco crisis: The rich stopped smoking, the poor didn’t

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs