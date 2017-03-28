E2Tech Spring Networking Reception with Cleantech Open Northeast

Thursday, April 13, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Cloudport, 63 Federal Street, Portland, ME
For more information: e2tech.org/event-2460387
Come join us at Cloudport in Portland for our Spring Networking Reception! Start off the spring season by catching up with old friends and making new, valuable connections. There will be food, and local beer from Baxter Brewing Co., and you will have the opportunity to explore Cloudport, a cool new coworking space, and the home of the E2Tech office.
In addition, we will hear a few words from Cleantech Open Northeast leaders as they kickoff their 2017 Cleantech Open Accelerator & Competition. More information on this program can be found below.
Speakers:
David Markley- Co-Founder & CEO, Surge Hydro
Tony Wood – CEO, F.E. Wood Natural Energy
Kathryn Elmes- Executive Director, Cleantech Open Northeast
Jeff Marks- Executive Director, E2Tech
Please register for this event!
The Cleantech Open is the oldest and largest cleantech startup accelerator program, with the mission to find, fund, and foster entrepreneurs with ideas to solve our greatest environmental and energy challenges. Through their annual business competition and accelerator program, they connect cleantech startups with the people and resources that will accelerate their success, and provide a national platform for public visibility.
You will hear from Cleantech Open Northeast leaders and learn more about how the program can help you grow your cleantech venture, expand your businesses’ services to young companies, or mentor entrepreneurs looking to solve our biggest environmental and energy challenges. In addition, you will hear from business owners who successfully competed in the Cleantech Open last year.
Last year two Maine companies, Delta Dewatering and F.E. Wood Natural Energy were semi-finalists, and Surge Hydro was one of four regional winners, and was awarded a recognition at the national competition in California! Surge Hydro joins two other Maine companies, Pika Energy and Rapport, who have won the regional award in the last five years.
Carry on Maine’s success and apply today!
You can learn about the Cleantech Open 2017 and the requirements for applying on the Cleantech Open Northeast Website.
Cleantech Open Applications are due by May 1, 2017
Office hours with Cleantech Open Northeast Executive Director, Kathryn Elmes, will be held prior to the event- let us know if you’re interested in meeting with her to discuss your company and this great opportunity.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →