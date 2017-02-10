E2Tech Maine Cleantech Open Kick-off & Winter Networking Reception

Thursday, March 16, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Cloudport, 63 Federal Street, Portland, Maine For more information: e2tech.org/event-2460387

Are you…

An entrepreneur accelerating a big idea?

An executive looking for a way to mentor Maine’s energy and environmental startups?

A lawyer, investor, or consultant curious about emerging companies in Maine?

Looking to expand your cleantech network?

Then please join us at Cloudport in Portland for food and local brews while learning more about the Cleantech Open and networking with Maine business leaders and entrepreneurs!

Come explore Cloudport, the home of E2Tech’s new office, located in the heart of Portland. Cloudport is designed to provide a state-of-the-art space for businesses, entrepreneurs, and artists to thrive.

Aside from discovering this cool, new CoWorking MultiSpace, at this event you will hear from Cleantech Open staff and learn more about how the program can help you grow your cleantech venture, expand your businesses’ services to young companies, or mentor entrepreneurs looking to solve our biggest environmental and energy challenges. In addition, you will hear from business owners who successfully competed in the Cleantech Open last year.

The Cleantech Open is the oldest and largest cleantech startup accelerator program, with the mission to find, fund, and foster entrepreneurs with ideas to solve our greatest environmental and energy challenges. Through their annual business competition and accelerator program, they connect cleantech startups with the people and resources that will accelerate their success, and provide a national platform for public visibility.

Last year two Maine companies, Delta Dewatering and F.E. Wood Natural Energy were semi-finalists, and Surge Hydro was one of four regional winners, and is currently competing in the national competition in California! Surge Hydro joins two other Maine companies, Pika Energy and Rapport, who have won this regional award in the last five years.

