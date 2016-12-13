E2Tech January Forum: Maine DEP Commissioner Paul Mercer & Senior Management Team

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location: Maple Hill Farm Conference Center, 11 Inn Road, Hallowell , Maine For more information: e2tech.org/event-2394556

E2Tech is excited to host Maine’s Air, Land, Water, and Waste leaders from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to discuss environmental and regulatory challenges and goals in the year ahead.

What are the trends in environmental quality? What regulatory actions are making a difference and what’s new on the horizon? What are emerging contaminants and issues of concern?

We are also interested in how the DEP assists businesses through the state regulatory maze to promote jobs and businesses in the environmental services sector.

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Paul Mercer will introduce all members of DEP’s Senior Management Team (including Regional Office Directors), their responsibilities at the agency, and their priorities for the coming years. Senior management will then be available to field questions and to obtain input from attendees.

Speakers:

– Paul Mercer, Commissioner

– Melanie Loyzim, Dpt. Commissioner

– Marc Cone, Air Bureau Director

– Mark Bergeron, Land Bureau Director

– Micky Kuhns, Water Bureau Director

– Dave Burns, Remediation and Waste Management Bureau Director

– David Madore, Communications Director

– Tina Zabierek, Policy Director

– Bill Longfellow, Innovation and Assistance Director

– Marybeth Richardson, Southern Maine Regional Office Director

– Susanne Miller, Eastern Maine Regional Office Director

– Nick Archer, Northern Maine Regional Office Director

