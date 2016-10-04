E2Tech Forum: New England Electricity Outlook- Get Plugged In!

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The New England electricity system is changing. Natural gas is displacing coal, oil, and nuclear plants. However, increased reliance on gas along with infrastructure constraints, power plant retirements, and integration of renewable resources all present new market and price uncertainties.

The Marcellus shale across parts of Pennsylvania and New York may contain more than 150 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas, and as new wells and pipelines come online, delivering natural gas to markets in the Northeast becomes increasingly feasible. While displacing other fossil fuels and nuclear with gas and renewables will take time, regional procurement and coordination could bring more wind power from Maine, more hydropower from Canada, and more solar power from throughout the Northeast. And, the growing movement to extend and expand the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative beyond 2020 could provide additional investment in state energy efficiency programs. Managing system reliability and planning within a competitive wholesale electricity market while unlocking natural gas capacity constraints and regional investment in renewable resources are important to Maine’s energy plans.

This forum examines all that is unfolding in New England’s electricity grid and market, and how regional players are increasing reliability at the most competitive price, incentivizing innovation, and working with state policymakers to manage all of these changes.

Speakers Include:

– Eric Johnson, Director of External Affairs, ISO New England

– Ben D’Antonio, Counsel & Analyst, New England States Committee on Electricity (NESCOE)

