E2Tech Forum & Holiday Reception: Wake Up! A Convenient Forum on Climate Change

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Cloudport, 63 Federal Street, Portland, Maine For more information: e2tech.org/event-2386813

4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Climate Change & RGGI Forum

Story continues below advertisement.

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. E2Tech Holiday Reception

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is driving clean energy innovation in the Northeast while enabling states to achieve their climate goals cost effectively.

RGGI’s market-based system reduces carbon pollution from power plants and invests its revenues for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, including more than $50 million in Maine programs alone. These dollars leverage tens of millions more to help residents and businesses save money through weatherization and other improvements to their homes, buildings, and factories.

RGGI’s nine states are currently reviewing the program and considering changes to further cut emissions by 2030. With the right policy framework in place, we can achieve significant emissions reductions while continuing to grow the economy and create jobs. With the wrong adjustments, we may fall further behind in developing the technologies needed to slow climate change, achieve energy security, and transform our economy.

This forum examines RGGI’s cap-and-trade system and how it works; evaluates RGGI’s performance so far; looks at the role RGGI plays in achieving state greenhouse gas reduction and energy savings goals; and weighs revisions and alternatives for the future.

Speakers Include:

– Kathleen Meil – Marketing & Customer Relations Manager, Evergreen Home Performance

– Peter Shattuck – Director, Clean Energy Initiative, Acadia Center

E2Tech Holiday Reception

Our Annual E2Tech Holiday Reception will take place immediately following the forum. Come explore the cool new Cloudport co-working space, E2Tech’s new office location! Relax and celebrate the holiday season while catching up with old friends and networking

with new connections.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →