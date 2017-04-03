Community

E-Waste Recycling Drive for Earth Day!

By Martha Gladstone
Posted April 03, 2017, at 12:08 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: William S. Cohen School parking lot, 304 Garland Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-385-7478

Camp Invention is hosting an E-Waste recycling Drive on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22nd from 8:00am – noon in the parking lot of the William S. Cohen School, 304 Garland Street, Bangor. You do not need to be a Bangor resident to participate. Cost: $7 per car or truck load. Air conditioners require a $10 disposal fee each. All proceeds go to our Camp Invention scholarship fund to help area children in grades K-6 attend a week of STEM camp in Bangor! Check out www.campinvention.org for more information about our upcoming camp July 11-14. Help the Earth, clean out your garage, attic and basement of old electronics: TV’s (any size), CD/DVD players, game consoles, Monitors, computers, laptops, microwaves, printers, copiers, Fax machines, etc. Join us!

