By MITC,
Posted March 21, 2017, at 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: University of Southern Maine, Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Avenue, Portland, Maine

Is your business thriving in the digital economy?

For over 20 years, the internet has increasingly connected people and businesses worldwide, allowing for near-real-time communication, as well as more accurate and timely market research.

Digital technology has expanded the potential market for all businesses with a website from local to regional to global via e-commerce. However, many small businesses improvise an online strategy for international sales, which ranges from ignoring or rejecting overseas orders to simply processing them alongside their domestic business. Few small companies have developed an intentional, strategic process for expanding export sales via online channels.

E-commerce Forum will explore topics valuable to any business interested in online-driven export sales success including: best practices in market development, SEO around the globe, website localization, and the growing importance of a mobile-friendly online presence.

