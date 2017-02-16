DUSTBOWL REVIVAL

Saturday, May 6, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-701-5053; rocklandstrand.com

Funk rhythms + brass section + searing vocals + fast-picking strings

Founded in 2008 in the bohemian enclave of Venice Beach, The Dustbowl Revival has become known for their free-flowing and joyous live shows, combining their funk rhythm and brass section with a fast-picking stringband section. They’ve opened for bands as diverse as Lake Street Dive, Trombone Shorty and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and last year toured China as a guest of the state department in addition to headlining festivals like Delfest, Floydfest, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, and recently Bergenfest (Norway) and Tonderfest (Denmark).

Show Dates & Times: 5/6/17 – Saturday 7:30 pm

Admission: $15/Advance, $18/Door

