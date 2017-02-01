Homestead

Dunphy to serve on state Board of Agriculture

Rep. Michelle Dunphy, D-Old Town, will serve on the state Board of Agriculture.
By Amy Sylvester
Posted Feb. 01, 2017, at 9:04 a.m.

AUGUSTA – Rep. Michelle Dunphy, D-Old Town, has been appointed by House Speaker Sara Gideon to serve on the state Board of Agriculture.

“I look forward to working with the university system and cooperative extension as a member of the board,” said Dunphy, who is also House chair of the Legislature’s Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee. “Their work is so important to the success of farmers and growers in our state, and a thriving agricultural sector is vital to our rural economy.”

The board was created by the Legislature in 1998 to advise University of Maine System leadership on research priorities and the needs of the state’s agricultural community. The 20-member panel includes industry representatives and researchers as well as two members of the Legislature’s agriculture panel.

Dunphy is serving her second term in the Maine House. She represents Old Town and Penobscot Indian Island.

