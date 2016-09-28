DRUMMING, COME JOIN US

WHAT’S A DRUMMING CIRCLE? EXPLORE THE POSSIBILITIES OF DRUMMING GEORGE VAN DEVENTER

FOR FUN AND COMMUNITY ACTIVE AGING WEEK 2016

HOSTED BY

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

In its 15th year the International Council of Active Aging the founding organization of Active Aging Week deserves a celebration. And what better way to celebrate than by coming together in a drumming circle lead by poet and performance actor George Van Deventer on the final day (September 30) of Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center’s Active Aging Week 2016 programming? Yet another way to explore the possibilities of aging well and joining together in community.

So what is a drumming circle? Simply put a drum circle or rhythm circle is a group of people from a few to many sitting with chairs arranged in a circle experiencing the spontaneous creation of music on a variety of drums and percussion instrument. Drum circles have no beginning or end, no top or bottom. A drum circle is a fun, exciting and powerful way to bring individuals together through music. A drum circle can promotes a safe, stress free and entertaining environment to empower participants. A drum circle can enhance your experience through visual, auditory and kinesthetic ways of learning.

So what are you waiting for? Grab a friend or two and your drums, any size or shape will work, and come to the Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta on September 30 at 1:00 p.m. As you participants relax, enjoy and explore the music, as your natural creativity and curiosity emerges and the rhythms grow and change. No experience necessary. All ages welcome.

Join George as you explore your creativity, which in turn will lead to greater respect and understanding of yourself and others. Drums provide the basic rhythm to most of the music created and listened to in the world. In the last decade or so, drum circles have become increasingly popular in schools and colleges around the world.

Call 563-1363 to express your interest in joining George’s and the Coastal Center’s drumming circle. Come and find out why a drum circle is a fun, exciting and powerful way to bring community together through rhythm. Let us know if you’d like our drumming circle to grow and gather on a regular basis.

Active Aging Week was started in 2003 by the International Council on Active Aging as an international event celebrating aging and active living by engaging older adults in wellness activities in a safe, friendly and fun atmosphere. It is held every year in the last week of September.

