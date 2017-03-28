Drill Conductor Training for Commercial Fishermen

Friday, April 21, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: U.S. Coast Guard Station, 9 Bridge Steet, Jonesport, Maine
For more information: 207-967-4555; fishingpartnership.org/
One-day course meets latest drill conductor certification requirements for commercial fishermen. Offered at no cost by Fishing Partnership Support Services, in association with Maine Lobstermen’s Association. Conducted by Coast Guard-certified marine safety instructors. Participants must have attended safety/survival training within past 12 months; upon successful completion, they will be certified to conduct emergency drills. Session includes classroom instruction and practice drills aboard local vessel. Pre-registration recommended. Contact: Alisha Keezer, 207-967-4555.
