Drill Conductor Training for Commercial Fishermen

By Jessica James
Posted March 28, 2017, at 3:16 p.m.

Friday, April 21, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: U.S. Coast Guard Station, 9 Bridge Steet, Jonesport, Maine

For more information: 207-967-4555; fishingpartnership.org/

One-day course meets latest drill conductor certification requirements for commercial fishermen. Offered at no cost by Fishing Partnership Support Services, in association with Maine Lobstermen’s Association. Conducted by Coast Guard-certified marine safety instructors. Participants must have attended safety/survival training within past 12 months; upon successful completion, they will be certified to conduct emergency drills. Session includes classroom instruction and practice drills aboard local vessel. Pre-registration recommended. Contact: Alisha Keezer, 207-967-4555.

