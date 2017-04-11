Dreams and Their Meanings: A Six-Part Class

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org
with Chris Beach, Jungian Analyst
Six Tuesdays, 7-9 pm, April 25, and May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
We spend a third of our lives asleep, much of that time dreaming. We look to our dreams for meaning and guidance, following the ways of our ancestors, and of such historical figures as Abraham Lincoln, Black Elk, Marie Louise von Franz, C. G. Jung, and Sigmund Freud.
In this course we will consider and practice different approaches that we can take toward understanding our dreams. We will refer to some of Jung’s essays on this subject in the paperback, Dreams, and to the ideas of other experts.
Our main activity, however, will be working as a group to try to grasp dreams that the instructor presents – as he plays the dreamer in each case – while participants practice helping to discern possible meanings within the dream. In the latter third of the course, to the extent that it is appropriate and safe to do so, we may consider a few dreams of those in the class who are willing to discuss them.
Chris Beach works as a Jungian analyst in Portland, facilitates dream groups, and offers courses on dream interpretation, psychological type, and Jungian psychology. In the past, he has served as a teacher and headmaster in Kenya and as an assistant attorney general here in Maine.
MEMBERS $120; NON-MEMBERS $130 (6 classes)
