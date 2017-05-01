Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/drawing-exploration-6-week-artist-series-tickets-32558945683
Starts May 16th in Yarmouth (Tuesdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for 6 weeks)
Join this fun class to hone your drawing skills and try out a variety of techniques and materials. Designed for beginners as well as those who want to brush up, each class will focus on a specific technique using various drawing implements. Students will explore line, contour, volume, use of light and shadow, and more, in a relaxed, supportive atmosphere. Expect to complete a series of works, including still lives, self portraits, and landscapes.
Fee: $195 for 6 weeks, or $40 per class. Call (207) 847-4060 for drop-in availability. Workshop fee does not include materials. Click here for a list of recommended supplies. A supply kit can also be requested through Artascope.
Martha Baum has been depicting the coast of Maine in oils for more than 20 years, exhibiting work in Maine, Colorado, Florida, and North Carolina. She grew up in Michigan, spending summers on the water, sailing the Great Lakes. A family trip to Penobscot Bay provided her first exposure to the beauty of the Maine coastline. The ocean’s pull and sparkling coastline stayed with Martha, and she found her way back to Maine as an adult, living in the Camden-Rockport area for five years. Inspired by the beauty of the area, she began her pursuit of drawing and design.
