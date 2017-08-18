Draw a Dancer – Weekly Life Drawing Session

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-409-9540; brightstarworlddance.com/drawadancer/
$50/five-session card (save $10) or $12/drop-in
Contact: info@brightstarworlddance.com , 207-409-9540
Join us for a weekly figure drawing session featuring dancers of various genres in costume or in practice wear. Timed poses will increase from 30 seconds to 20 minutes during the 2-hour drawing session.
Bring your favorite drawing supplies, water colors, or pastels. Easels welcome. Bright Star provides chairs, floor cushions, and small tables. Paper and charcoal are also available.
Sign up for a 5-session pass and save $10!
