Draw A Dancer – Open Session Figure Drawing with Live Models

By Heather Lundin
Posted Oct. 02, 2016, at 7:36 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-409-9540; brightstarworlddance.com/drawadancer/

All are welcome to join this new monthly life drawing event at Bright Star World Dance studio in Portland, ME. Models are dancers of various genres, in costume or in practice wear.

The two-hour self-directed session will consisted of timed poses from 1-20 minutes. Artists should bring their preferred materials. No photography. There may be an opportunity to display Draw A Dancer artwork at the First Friday Artwalk in future!

Reserve your spot in advance for $9, or $10 at the door

Sign up here: http://brightstarworlddance.com/drawadancer/

