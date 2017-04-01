Draw a Dancer – Live Figure Drawing Session

By Heather Lundin
Posted April 01, 2017, at 12:43 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-409-9540; brightstarworlddance.com/drawadancer/

A monthly alternative live model figure drawing session at Bright Star World Dance in Portland, ME. Models are dancers of various genres, in costume or in practice wear. The two-hour self-directed session has timed poses ranging from 1-20 minutes. Bring your favorite drawing supplies, water colors, or pastels. Easels welcome. Bright Star provides chairs or floor cushions and small tables.

Reserve your spot in advance and save. Sign up today! Walk-ins welcome as space permits.

