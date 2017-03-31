Draw a Dancer – Live Figure Drawing Session

By Heather Lundin
Posted March 31, 2017, at 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-409-9540; brightstarworlddance.com/drawadancer/

Join us for this unique figure drawing event at Bright Star World Dance in Portland, ME. The models are dancers of various genres, in costume or in practice wear.

The two-hour self-directed session will consist of timed poses varying from 1-20 minutes. There may be an opportunity to display Draw A Dancer artwork at the First Friday Artwalk in future!

