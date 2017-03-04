Draw a Dancer – Alternative Figure Drawing – Portland, ME

By Heather Lundin
Saturday, March 25, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 22, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Bright Star World Dance, 108 High Street Floor 3, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-409-9540; brightstarworlddance.com/drawadancer/

A monthly alternative live model figure drawing session at Bright Star World Dance in Portland, ME. Models are dancers of various genres, in costume or in practice wear. The two-hour self-directed session has timed poses ranging from 1-20 minutes. Bring your favorite drawing supplies, water colors, or pastels. Easels welcome. Bright Star provides chairs or floor cushions and small tables.

$10 at the door, $9 in advance, $8 each with a multi-session pass

