Friday, July 28, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Darrows Barn at DRA's Round Top Farm, 3 Round Top Lane, Damariscotta, Maine
For more information: 207-563-1393; damariscottariver.org/event/slaid-cleaves-darrows-barn/
DRA’s Midcoast Music Fest takes a break this year, but the music never stops. Back by popular demand this summer, DRA presents an Evening with Slaid Cleaves at DRA Round Top Farm’s Darrows Barn, one of the region’s most memorable performance spaces.
Austin-based, Maine-reared singer-songwriter Slaid Cleaves is described as “one of the finest singer-songwriters from Texas” by The New York Times.
Cleaves spins stories with a novelist’s eye and a poet’s heart. Twenty years into his career, the celebrated songwriter’s ‘Still Fighting the War’ spotlights an artist in peak form. His seamless new collection delivers vivid snapshots as wildly cinematic as they are carefully chiseled.
Tickets $30 in advance / $40 at the door.
