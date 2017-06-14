Dr. Stuart Davidson Named Chief Medical Officer

BAR HARBOR—Mount Desert Island Hospital is pleased to announce that Dr. Stuart Davidson has been named Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Davidson assumes the role from Dr. Edward Gilmore, who retired in May after more than 46 years of practice on MDI. “I’ve learned a considerable amount from my predecessor, he has a lot of patience, wisdom and knowledge, and he has graciously allowed himself to be available for consultation as the need arises,” says Dr. Davidson.

MDI Hospital President/CEO Arthur J. Blank is pleased to welcome Dr. Davidson to his new role as a member of the hospital’s senior administrative team. “Dr. Davidson brings considerable experience, gained from more than 36 years in practice, to the role. He is trusted by both our community and medical staff, and we are thrilled that he has joined our senior administration team to lead our organization forward.”

In his new role, Dr. Davidson will serve as a liaison between the medical staff, the administration and the MDI Hospital Board of Trustees. “As the Chief Medical Officer, I will be helping our administration and medical staff to work together on our combined vision for the future,” he says. Dr. Davidson looks forward to bringing the perspective of a practicing physician to his work as a member the senior leadership team at MDI Hospital. His new role will include staff recruitment, development and revision of medical care protocols, promotion of ethical standards, promoting effective and improved use of medical technology, and the evaluation and resolution of patient and staff concerns.

Dr. Davidson is a board certified orthopedic surgeon recognized by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He received his medical degree from the University of Boston. Following medical school, he attended Georgetown University for a surgical internship and orthopedic residency. Prior to joining MDI Hospital in 2010, Dr. Davidson was in private practice in Virginia. He is currently the acting President of the MDI Hospital Medical Staff.

