Dr. Rhonda Y. Williams to present a lecture at the University of Maine

Thursday, April 6, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Minsky Recital Hall, University of Maine, Orono, Maine For more information: 207.581.3860 ; calendar.umaine.edu/event/howard-b-schonberger-peace-social-justice-lecture-concrete-demands-black-power-history-legacies-21st-century/

Dr. Rhonda Y. Williams will give a lecture on ‘Concrete Demands: Black Power History and Legacies in the 21st Century’, at the University of Maine on Thursday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Minsky Recital Hall, Class of 1944 Hall. This lecture is organized by The Howard B. Schonberger Peace & Social Justice Lecture Committee and is free to the public.

A reception and book signing will follow the talk.

Dr. Williams is a professor in the History Department at Case Western Reserve University. She is the Founder and Director of both its Social Justice Institute and its Postdoctoral Fellowship in African American Studies.

She is the accomplished author of ‘Concrete Demands: The Search for Black Power in the 20th Century’ (2015) and the award-winning ‘The Politics of Public Housing: Black Women’s Struggles against Urban Inequality’ (2004). Her research interests include the manifestations of race and gender inequality on urban space and policy, social movements, and illicit narcotics economies in the post-1940s United States. She co-edits the Justice, Power, and Politics book series at University of North Carolina Press and co-edited ‘Teaching the American Civil Rights Movement’ (2002).

Dr. Williams will also be speaking on ‘Democracy for Whom? The Imperative of Social Justice Education’, the same day, at 12:30 p.m. in the Bangor Room of the Memorial Union on the UMO campus.

For additional information, please contact Professor Doug Allen, 207.581.3860 or dallen@maine.edu

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →