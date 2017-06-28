Dr. Peter Bates awarded Distinguished Faculty Award

The Tufts University School of Medicine (TUSM) recently presented the Tufts Distinguished Faculty Award to Peter Bates, MD, MMC’s Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, Chief Academic Officer and Academic Dean for the MMC-Tufts School of Medicine Medical School Program.

The award was established to recognize faculty members who have made outstanding contributions to Tufts University School of Medicine in the areas of teaching, scholarship and service.

In his nomination letter, Bob Bing-You, MD, Vice President of Medical Education at MMC, noted that “Dr. Bates’ outstanding contribution to TUSM is embodied in the success of the Maine Track Program. His leadership legacy will undoubtedly leave its mark on TUSM in the decades to come.”

Dr. Bates was instrumental in the 2008 creation of the Maine Track medical education program, developed to address Maine’s physician shortage, help Maine students overcome barriers to their medical ambitions and develop an innovative curriculum focused on rural, community-based education.

In his current role, Dr. Bates has oversight for all academic, research and education activities, and participates in all strategic and operational decisions and policy as a senior corporate officer of MMC.

Since moving to Maine in 1987, he has held a number of roles associated with MMC. In addition to his work as a private practice physician and co-founder of South Portland–based Chest Medicine Associates, he has held a number of leadership positions within the hospital, including Chief of Medicine for nine years and Chief Medical Officer for eight years.

