Dr. Paul J. Gualtieri joins the dental team at Bucksport Regional Health Center

BUCKSPORT — Dr. Paul J. Gualtieri has joined the dental team at Bucksport Regional Health Center. Dr. Gualtieri received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from New York University of College Dentistry, a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from Wagner College, and an Associates of Science in dental hygiene from New York Technical College.

Dr. Gualtieri has more than 35 years’ experience in the dentistry field, including diagnosing oral diseases, creating treatment plans to maintain or restore the oral health of patients, ensuring safe administration of anesthetics and performing surgical procedures on the teeth, bone and soft tissues of the oral cavity. He is skilled in pediatric dentistry and monitoring growth and development of the teeth and jaw.

Dr. Gualtieri worked as a general dentist at Gualtieri & Gualtieri in New York, since 1981 and served in the Medical Reserve Corps, NYC Department of Health and Dental Hygiene, since 2001. The Medical Reserve Corps is an organization that enhances New York City’s emergency preparedness by ensuring that a trained group of health professionals are ready to respond to health emergencies. He was a volunteer member after 9/11.

“Dr. Gualtieri has extraordinary skill, comprehensive experience and training,” said Carol Carew, CEO, Bucksport Regional Health Center. “We are very fortunate he sought to practice dentistry in coastal Maine and has joined our team.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Gualtieri or to learn more about Bucksport Regional Health Center, call 469-7371 or visit bucksportrhc.org.

Bucksport Regional Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center with comprehensive services including, medical, dental, behavioral health. BRHC has served the community for more than 40 years and is located at 110 Broadway, Bucksport.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →