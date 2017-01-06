Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at University of Maine

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: University of Maine, Wells Conference Center, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-581-1437

ORONO, Maine — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration, co-sponsored by Greater Bangor NAACP and University of Maine Division of Student Life, will be held 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Wells Conference Center, University of Maine.

The family-friendly event will celebrate the life and legacy of King’s service while offering inspiration through diversity and social commitment, and will feature food, music and a peace writing prize recognition. Danielle M. Conway, dean of the University of Southern Maine School of Law, will deliver the keynote address. Tickets, $20; $15 for children ages 12 and under; and free for undergraduate UMaine students with a valid MaineCard. Table sponsorships for organizations are available for $200 through Jan. 13. Registration is required and can be completed online. For information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Silvestre Guzman at silvestre.guzman@maine.edu or 581-1437.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →