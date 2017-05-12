Dr. Freston Heads Hospitalist Team

Fort Kent ~ Peter Sirois, Northern Maine Medical Center’s (NMMC) Chief Executive Officer, announced that Dr. Christina Freston has been named director of NMMC’s Hospitalist Program. The concept of hospitalists was first introduced in 1996; today, seventy five percent of U.S. hospitals employ this specialty of physician. A hospitalist program offers many advantages in the care of hospitalized patients. Because hospitalists do not maintain a private outside practice, their time is devoted solely to caring for hospitalized patients. Hospitalists are located in the hospital and specialize in all aspects of a patient’s care – from admission to discharge. To do this, hospitalists manage and coordinate the entire inpatient experience while working closely with the patient’s primary care physician.

According to a September 15, 2016 New England Journal of Medicine article titled, Zero to 50,000 –The 20th Anniversary of the Hospitalist, “Today, hospital medicine is a respected field whose greatest legacies may be improvement of care and efficiency, injection of systems thinking into physician practice, and the vivid demonstration of our health care system’s capacity for massive change under the right conditions.” As Director of the Hospitalist Program at NMMC, Dr. Freston’s responsibilities include membership on the Clinical Services Committee and the Information Technology Steering Committee. She also serves as liaison with the medical staff, is responsible for hospitalist team oversight and is a partner for the development of inpatient policies and procedures.

Dr. Freston received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho, in May of 2007. She attended medical school at Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa, and completed her internship and residency in June of 2015, at Alaska Family Medicine in Anchorage, Alaska, where she served as Chief Resident. Dr. Freston holds professional memberships with: the American Academy of Family Practitioners, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians and the Osteopathic Medical Association. Dr. Freston joined Dr. Kristin Hartt; Nurse Practitioner, Christy Madore; and Physician Assistant, Charles Albert of the Family Practice and Obstetrics Team in Fort Kent in August of 2015. In addition to her new leadership responsibilities, Dr. Freston will continue to provide primary care in Fort Kent along with the services she provides at the Acadia Family Health Center in Madawaska one day a week.

To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →