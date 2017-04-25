Dr. Ethelle G. Lord, Reading and Book Signing

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; Bangorpubliclibrary.org
Dr. Ethelle G. Lord, author of Alzheimer and Dementia Coaching: Taking a Systems Approach to Creating an Alzheimer-Friendly Healthcare Workforce will be having a book reading and signing at the Bangor Public Library on Wednesday, May 17th from 6 – 7:30pm. Dementia is increasing in Maine and all over the world. It is a topic that is affecting too many families and lives. The book aims to give caregivers the tools they will need to take care of someone with dementia and Alzheimer’s
