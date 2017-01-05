Dr. Erik St. Pierre Guest Speaker

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Northern Maine Medical Center, 194 East Main Street, Fort Kent, Maine For more information: 207-834-1353; nmmc.org

Fort Kent ~ With the start of a new year, the Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) Guild will be renewing its efforts in support of NMMC patient initiatives. Also, as part of the monthly business meeting agenda, Guild members will hear from a guest speaker about a pertinent healthcare issue facing physicians not only locally but worldwide. Dr. Erik St. Pierre, NMMC’s Emergency Department Medical Director, will be this month’s guest presenter on the topic of appropriate use of antibiotics. Antibiotics have been a critical tool used to treat bacterial infections since the discovery of penicillin in 1928, but using antibiotics incorrectly and too often can lead to antibiotic-resistant infections. Dr. St. Pierre was asked to speak about appropriate antibiotic use and what the general public should know when they see their provider.

The January meeting of the Guild will be held on the 18th at 6:30 pm in the Board Room at the NMMC Medical Office Building; guests are welcome to attend the program. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the NMMC Guild may contact Joanne Fortin at 207-834-1353. To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

