Dr. Edward Gilmore Announces Retirement

BAR HARBOR—After more than 46 years of service, Edward Gilmore, MD, MACP has announced his upcoming retirement from medical practice at Mount Desert Island Hospital and Cooper Gilmore Health Center. His last day will be May 31, 2017.

“We are honored and privileged to have had the pleasure to work with a physician of Dr. Gilmore’s caliber for all these years,” said Arthur J. Blank, President/CEO of MDI Hospital. “The legacy of care that Dr. Gilmore helped to establish will continue to serve this community for years to come. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Dr. Gilmore, a Harvard Medical School graduate of the class of 1965, is recognized as a Master of the American College of Physicians – the highest recognition available. He has been a practicing physician for more than 50 years and was recently honored by the Maine Medical Association for a half century of service. During his extensive medical career, he received the Laureate Award and the Master Teacher Award from the Maine Chapter of the American College of Physicians as well as the Advocacy for Nursing Award from the Maine State Nursing Association. Most recently, Dr. Gilmore has worked to advance the mission of MDI Hospital as the organization’s first Chief Medical Officer.

“I have enjoyed an extremely rewarding and exciting career as a physician. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve MDI Hospital, MDI Health Centers, and our community for more than 46 years,” said Dr. Gilmore. “During my long career, I have been surrounded and supported by many wonderful colleagues and support staff at MDI Hospital and Health Centers. I want to thank all of them for their collegiality, help and support. Most of all, I want to thank the many patients that have given me the privilege to serve as their physician.”

