Dr. David Painter Named Medical Director of Cadillac Family Practice

BAR HARBOR—Dr. David Painter has been named Medical Director of Mount Desert Island Hospital’s Cadillac Family Practice in Bar Harbor.

“Dr. David Painter has served our community for more than 20 years,” said MDI Hospital President/CEO Arthur J. Blank. “He is a dedicated, caring family physician, a talented clinician and an asset to our team. I’m pleased to welcome him to his new role as Medical Director of Cadillac Family Practice.”

Dr. Painter recently made the transition to Cadillac Family Practice from the Family Health Center, which he helped to establish in 1995. In his new role at Cadillac Family Practice, he will continue to see patients, while also leading the medical staff in their efforts to provide integrated, seamless, patient-centered care.

Dr. Painter is a practiced family physician with an interest in fitness, sports medicine and wellness. He maintains a holistic philosophy of care that focuses on the whole person, mind, body and spirit. “I believe in fostering a therapeutic relationship with patients. A therapeutic relationship built on trust and understanding is ideal for healing and wellness,” he said.

Dr. Painter came to Mount Desert Island following his medical training more than two decades ago because of the chance that it offered him to live on the coast of Maine. A longtime Eagle Scout, MDI is a great fit for him. When he is not in the office, he enjoys spending time with his family, music, sports and training for triathlons and running events and races.

For more information or to make an appointment, contact Cadillac Family Practice at 288-5119.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →