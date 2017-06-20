Downtown Portland Businesses Host Where’s Waldo Scavenger Hunt This July!

Friday, July 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Treehouse Toys, 47 Exchange St, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-775-6133; treehousetoys.com
FIND WALDO IN DOWNTOWN PORTLAND!
Classic Book Character Celebrates Thirty Years,
Ready to Create Summertime Fun and Support the Downtown Portland Shop Local Movement
— Where’s Waldo? In Downtown Portland of course! The iconic children’s book character in the striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting twenty-three local businesses throughout our community this July. Find Waldo Local is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement in our community, including these partners: Treehouse Toys, Portland Public Library, Bullmoose Music, Mexicali Blues, Old Port Candy Co, and Coast City Comics.
Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Downtown Portland!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot. Collecting store stamps or signatures at twenty or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing on Friday July 28! Prizes include a 6 volume Where’s Waldo box set, Waldo sticker books, a $25 gift card from Treehouse Toys, and more. Treehouse Toys will be throwing a Find Waldo Party on the 28th to draw winners, along with activities and other Waldo fun!
This year marks the thirtieth anniversary of the Where’s Waldo? books. Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes swept the world in the late eighties, and since then have held a cherished spot on bookstore shelves the world over. There are now over 67 million Waldo books in print worldwide, and they’ve been translated into over thirty languages. An entire generation has grown up searching for Waldo and his cast of wandering companions. To celebrate such a special milestone, Waldo’s friend Wenda will also be hiding in Treehouse Toys here in Portland! Participants of Find Waldo Local Downtown will have double the fun searching for both Waldo and Wenda all month long.
Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, his American publisher, Candlewick Press, is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and two hundred and fifty independent bookstores across the country for some hide-and-seek fun to encourage communities to patronize their local businesses. There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Downtown Portland, call Treehouse Toys at 207-775-6133
Find Waldo Downtown Portland
July 1 – July 28 2017
July 28 5-7pm Find Waldo Downtown Party & Prize Drawing at Treehouse Toys
Free Event
More information and full list of participants: www.treehousetoys.com/waldo-event
Contact: Rania Levine & Ali Hunsberger
treehousetoys@gmail.com
207-775-6133
