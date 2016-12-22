Downtown Countdown promises music, dance, food and fun in Bangor

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Location: Downtown Countdown, Downtown Bangor, Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Downtown Countdown Festival New Year’s Eve celebration will be presented by Launchpad 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Dec. 31, in Downtown Bangor.

Events will include live ice sculpture carving, heated Main Stage music and dance tent on Broad Street, food vendors, music by local musicians, dancing, improvisational comedy, 5K road race, youth-friendly activities, ball drop countdown and more.

Story continues below advertisement.

Buttons are available for purchase. The event is funded through button sales and donations, and some events are free and some paid. Buttons are $5 until New Year’s Day, when the price increases to $8, 2-9 p.m. at Central Gallery, 89 Central St., and 2-11:30 p.m. at Main Stage Tent on Broad Street. Children under 2 years do not require a button. Print and bring your email confirmation or show our box office volunteers your confirmation from your phone.

Launchpad is an Arts Incubator focused on Creative Placemaking in Maine through its work with emerging artists & partner organizations. To learn more about our programs and initiatives, visit wearelaunchpad.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →