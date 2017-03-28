Downtown Bangor Easter Eggstravaganza slated for April 1

Saturday, April 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Easter Eggstravaganza, Downtown Bangor, Bangor, Maine
For more information: Downtown Bangor Easter Eggstravaganza on Facebook
BANGOR — Downtown Bangor Easter Eggstravaganza will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, hosted by Specialty Sweets Downtown.
Activities will include photos with the Easter Bunny throughout the event in West Market Square; paper plate Easter Bunnies, 10-11 a.m. at Blaze; Easter art project throughout the event at University of Maine Museum of Art; waffles and coffee 10-11:30 a.m. at Charles Inn/West Market Square Artisan Coffee House; kite making 11 a.m.-2 p.m., West Market Square; storytime 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Briar Patch; basket making, noon-3 p.m. at Maine Cloth Diaper Company; egg hunt for kids 12 and younger, 12:30-3 p.m. in Norumbega Parkway; Classic Egg Drop 1-2 p.m. Bangor Public Library; cookie decorating 1-3 p.m. at Fork and Spoon; egg decorating 2-3 p.m. in West Market Square.
The Classic Egg Drop is for children between the ages of 5 and 17 to create a package that will protect a raw egg from breaking when dropped. The package cannot exceed and 8 inch cube. No metals, glass, chemical containers or thick wood may be used, with the exception of staples, tacks and paperclips. No pre-made boxes. Bring your materials to the library to assemble. The library will supply the eggs.
All events free. Locations of events may change depending on the weather. Updates will be posted at Downtown Bangor Easter Eggstravaganza on Facebook.
