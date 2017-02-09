Downeast Turnaround Woodturning Event

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Masonic Hall, 22 School Street, Winter Harbor, ME For more information: 2079632569

Downeast Turn-Around – woodturning event

FREE event and open to all

Schoodic Arts for All & Eastern Maine Woodturners

Saturday February 25, 2017

9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Winter Harbor Masonic Hall, 22 School Street, Winter Harbor

MASONIC HALL — Winter Harbor: From Rt. 1 take the Western Rt. 186 (as though you are going to Acadia National Park) and follow Rt. 186 to the end (a T) in Winter Harbor, take a right and go up Main St., turn left on Harbor Rd. before the 5&10, turn left almost immediately onto School Street, #22 on your left.

The Downeast Turn-Around is designed to bring individuals who are interested in turning – beginner turners, intermediate turning craftsmen, and the more advanced turners – together to share a day of information, techniques, learning and conversation about turning wood. The morning will consist of demonstrations about projects that are easy to complete and sharing of ideas to try during the afternoon session.

There is no cost to attend this event – come and go as you please.

We ask that if you have safety glasses please wear them while in the shop area.

If not a pair will be provided.

Schedule overview:

Project/technique demonstrations: 9:15 -11:45

Lunch 11:45 – 12:30

“Hands –on” sessions 12:30 -3:30. Try out projects or techniques from the morning, learn how to sharpen tools, get questions answered, etc.

We’ll have a Show and Tell table.

