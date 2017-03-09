Downeast Spiritual Life Conference to feature Mirabai Starr

Friday, July 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Scoodic Institute, Winter Harbor, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207.374-5200; downeastspiritual.org
BLUE HILL, Maine — Registration has opened for the 2017 Downeast Spiritual Life Conference titled “Your Spirit. Your world. Connecting Heart, Earth & Soul,” to be held 7-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, at Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor.
This year’s event will feature Mirabai Starr as its keynote speaker. Mirabai has been called a “luminary” in the emerging inter-spiritual movement that focuses on the loving spirituality that is common to all the world’s religions. She is also an activist for peace and justice. As a sacred activist, her resolve is to integrate the heart, soul and body to the benefit of the world we live in.
Mirabai is an award-winning author known for her revolutionary translations of John of the Cross, Teresa of Avila, and Julian of Norwich. She renders these mystical masterpieces accessible, beautiful, and relevant to contemporary life. Her latest works are: God of Love: A Guide to the Heart of Judaism, Christianity and Islam (2012) and Caravan of No Despair: A Memoir of Loss and Transformation (2015).
“We are very fortunate to have a speaker of Mirabai’s caliber at our conference,” remarked Rev. Claudia Smith, rector of St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill and chair of the Conference Steering Committee. “She will set the tone of this event with her heartfelt wisdom and love.”
Workshop Leaders: Joining Mirabai as workshop presenters will be Indie Spiritualist Chris Grosso, Muslim slam poet Mona Haydar, meditative gong musician Todd Glacy, eco-activist Fletcher Harper, and Dana Sawyer, professor of religion and philosophy at the Maine College of Art.
Those interested are encouraged to register early since this conference is limited to 130 people.
For complete information about all the speakers and activities, or to register for the conference, go to www.downeastspiritual.org or call 207.374.5200.
