Downeast Salmon Federation offers Smelt Citizen Science Training in March

Posted March 02, 2017, at 11:01 a.m.

BROOKSVILLE and EAST MACHIAS, Maine — The Downeast Salmon Federation will offer Smelt Citizen Science Training 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Brooksville Town House, 1 Town House Road, Brooksville; and 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at East Machias Aquatic Research Center, 13 Willow St., East Machias.

DSF uses state of the art electronic and video counters for remote locations, but relies on trained citizen scientists to go out and count certain fish species and collect data each year to cover the streams of Hancock and Washington counties. The training will be indoors. Website is www.mainesalmonrivers.org. To get involved, contact Brett Ciccotelli at brett@mainesalmonrivers.org or call 483-4336.

