DownEast Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. P. Alex Green, M.D.

Dr. Green is a fellowship trained board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in shoulder, elbow, wrist, & hand surgery.

Dr. Green has a special interest in reconstructive surgery of the shoulder and elbow including shoulder and elbow replacement. He is also well trained in arthroscopic solutions for the upper extremities.

He is currently accepting new patients and is credentialed with all insurance companies.

To contact the office of Dr. Green please call (207)307-8909 or by fax at (207)307-8919.

More information available at www.downeastorthopedics.com

